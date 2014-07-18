Singapore Airlines stopped flying over Ukranian airspace after MAS plane crash

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd stopped flying over Ukrainian airspace following the downing of a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight in that region on Thursday.

“We have re-routed our flights since the incident and are no longer using that airspace,” a spokeswoman from Singapore Airlines told Reuters.

Some international airlines, including Australia’s Qantas Airways and Korea’s two major carriers, shifted the route of flights over Ukrainian air space months ago amid increasing tensions between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)