REFILE-Ukraine says rescue workers explored 18 sq km of crash site, 186 bodies found

KIEV, July 19 (Reuters) - Workers from Ukraine’s Emergencies Ministry have explored 18 square km of a total 25 square km of the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed and have found 186 bodies, its spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, said on Saturday.

“At 7 a.m. on July 19, 186 bodies have been found. The area that needs to be checked stands at 25 square km. Eighteen square km have already been checked,” he told a news conference.

“The fighters have allowed Emergencies Ministry workers in there, but they do not allow them to take anything from the area. The fighters are taking away all that has been found.” (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)