SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 27 (Reuters) - The de facto mayor of the Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said on Sunday mediators from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe who are seeking the release of a group of detained observers had arrived in the city.

The self-proclaimed mayor, Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, told reporters he was heading into talks with the mediators. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)