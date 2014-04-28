Reverse gas flows to Ukraine could reach 17 bcm-Slovak PM

BRATISLAVA, April 28 (Reuters) - Reverse gas flows from Slovakia, Hungary and Poland to Ukraine could reach up to around 16-17 billion cubic metres annually, around a third of Ukraine’s annual demand, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

Ukraine has been trying to secure alternative supplies to those from Russia’s Gazprom since Russia annexed Crimea last month and Gazprom raised prices for its gas to levels Ukraine is refusing to pay.

Fico said that his European Union nation would be able to deliver up to around 9 bcm starting in the autumn, which would mean a total of up to around 17 bcm when adding the reverse flow capabilities from Poland and Hungary.

“With the reverse flow that comes into consideration from Hungary and Poland we are talking about a volume of some 16 to 17 bcm that we can deliver to Ukraine (per year),” Fico said.

On Monday, Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal on Monday that allows the European Union to send a limited amount of gas to Ukraine, although providing Kiev with less than it hoped to cushion the blow should Russia turn off the taps.