Ukraine steel output down 29 pct so far in 2015
#Basic Materials
March 5, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Steel production in Ukraine, hit by a separatist conflict in the east, fell by 29 percent to 3.46 million tonnes in the first two months of 2015 compared with the same period last year, producers’ union Metalurgprom said on Thursday.

The union gave no reason for the fall but some major Ukrainian steel mills located in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk suspended production due to fighting there between pro-Russian separatists and government forces.

Metalurgprom said pig iron output fell by 31 percent to 3.15 million tonnes, while rolled steel production fell by 30 percent to 3.06 million tonnes.

In 2014, Ukrainian steel plants reduced annual steel production by 17 percent to 27.16 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)

