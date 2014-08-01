FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Metinvest no longer accepting new orders due to crisis - spokesman
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Metinvest no longer accepting new orders due to crisis - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest steelmaker Metinvest said on Friday it was no longer accepting new orders from buyers due to the months-long crisis in east Ukraine which has forced it to cut production.

“Until the situation becomes clear, the decision was taken to stop taking new orders and focus on fulfilling existing contracts,” a company spokesman said.

Metinvest is privately held and controlled by Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Thomas Grove

