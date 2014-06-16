FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says enough gas in storage to meet needs until December
June 16, 2014

Ukraine says enough gas in storage to meet needs until December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine has almost 14 billion cubic metres of gas in underground storage, enough to meet its needs until December, the chief executive of state gas company Naftogaz said on Monday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, sitting beside Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev at a news briefing, blamed the breakdown of talks in a gas pricing dispute on Russia, saying Moscow had hoped to cause Kiev problems in winter.

“But it is not about gas. It is a general Russian plan to destroy Ukraine,” Yatseniuk said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

