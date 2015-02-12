FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Four leaders involved in Ukraine peace talks leave negotiating room - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Four leaders involved in Ukraine peace talks in the Belarussian capital left the negotiating room after hours of talks overnight, Interfax news agency said on Thursday.

But a Reuters correspondent at the scene said he believed Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s Francois Hollande were still there, with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a different place at the summit site. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

