Four leaders involved in Ukraine peace talks leave negotiating room - Interfax

MINSK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Four leaders involved in Ukraine peace talks in the Belarussian capital left the negotiating room after hours of talks overnight, Interfax news agency said on Thursday.

But a Reuters correspondent at the scene said he believed Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s Francois Hollande were still there, with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a different place at the summit site. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)