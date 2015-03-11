FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden offers Ukraine $100 mln bilateral loan
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Sweden offers Ukraine $100 mln bilateral loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Sweden has offered Ukraine a bilateral loan of $100 million to help shore up its finances, the Swedish government said on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is in Kiev to discuss and sign two cooperation agreements with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.

“Ukraine is in a very vulnerable situation. The Russian aggression in the East and the infighting going on for the past year has added to an already difficult economic crisis,” Sweden’s government said in a press release.

“This loan, together with our political support ... helps to strengthen Ukraine.”

Sweden is hopeful the loan can be paid at the beginning of 2016.

The Swedish government has also renewed a previous agreement with Ukraine to give 220 million Swedish crowns ($26 million) per year to 2020 in aid.

Sweden has previously offered similar loans to Ireland Iceland and Latvia. ($1 = 8.5952 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.