No quick deal at Ukraine-Russia gas talks - sources
June 15, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

No quick deal at Ukraine-Russia gas talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia failed to secure any breakthrough in an initial round of talks on a gas pricing dispute on Sunday but will resume their discussions, sources close to the talks said.

One source said the talks had not so far produced any “results” despite a looming deadline of 1000 GMT on Monday for Kiev to pay a $1.95 billion debt or have its gas supplies cut off.

A separate source close to the talks said there had been “nothing so far” but also indicated that the talks were not over.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

