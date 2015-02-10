Germany ask Russia, Ukraine to be ready to compromise ahead of summit

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier phoned his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Tuesday urging them to be ready to compromise on difficult open questions, a day ahead of a summit of Russian, French, German and Ukrainian leaders on the Ukraine crisis.

The German foreign ministry said talks between high ranking officials of the four countries held in Berlin yesterday would continue in Minsk, the capital of Belarus on Tuesday night, and Steinmeier had informed Russia’s Sergei Lavrov and Ukraine’s Pavlo Klimkin of progress made so far. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)