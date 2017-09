KIEV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Vitali Klitschko has arrived at President Viktor Yanukovich’s office for talks, Klitschko’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Klitschko went to meet Yanukovich after riot police advanced onto a central Kiev square occupied by anti-government protesters. At least 14 people have died in the clashes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)