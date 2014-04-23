FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission does not foresee energy talks on Thursday
April 23, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

EU Commission does not foresee energy talks on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission does not foresee energy talks on Thursday in Bratislava, a spokeswoman said, following comments from Ukraine such a meeting could take place.

“It is not foreseen that EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger attends any quadrilateral meeting with representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Slovakia tomorrow in Bratislava,” a spokeswoman said.

Earlier Ukraine’s Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said the talks may take place to seek a possible solution to the country’s gas crisis. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robin Emmott)

