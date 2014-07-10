Russia, France and Germany back new Ukraine ceasefire - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed on the need of a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine during a telephone call on Thursday and called for new talks on resolving the crisis, the Kremlin said.

“The three heads of state supported a swift renewal of the ceasefire and a meeting of the contact group (on resolving the crisis),” the Kremlin press services said after Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande spoke.