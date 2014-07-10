FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Russia, France and Germany back new Ukraine ceasefire - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed on the need of a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine during a telephone call on Thursday and called for new talks on resolving the crisis, the Kremlin said.

“The three heads of state supported a swift renewal of the ceasefire and a meeting of the contact group (on resolving the crisis),” the Kremlin press services said after Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande spoke.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage

