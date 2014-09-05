FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks on resolving Ukraine crisis begin in Minsk
September 5, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Talks on resolving Ukraine crisis begin in Minsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Representatives from Ukraine, the pro-Russian separatist leadership, Russia and the OSCE security watchdog began talks on Friday on resolving the Ukraine conflict at a venue in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

Most declined to comment to reporters outside the hotel in central Minsk, but former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma said: “We all came for peace, that’s the most important thing - to find a truce.” (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
