Talks on resolving Ukraine crisis begin in Minsk

MINSK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Representatives from Ukraine, the pro-Russian separatist leadership, Russia and the OSCE security watchdog began talks on Friday on resolving the Ukraine conflict at a venue in the Belarussian capital Minsk.

Most declined to comment to reporters outside the hotel in central Minsk, but former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma said: “We all came for peace, that’s the most important thing - to find a truce.” (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove)