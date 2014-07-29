FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netherlands: new EU sanctions on Russia would have immediate effect
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Netherlands: new EU sanctions on Russia would have immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 29 (Reuters) - Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday that sanctions on Russian capital markets being considered by European Union member states in response to the Ukraine crisis would have an immediate effect.

“Today in Brussels ... they are now discussing the so-called 3rd-phase package ... capital market restrictions, and I think they will have have a far-reaching and immediate effect,” Timmermans said in parliament.

Timmermans, speaking during a debate about the downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held eastern Ukraine that killed 298 people, most of them Dutch, said the sanctions would send a strong signal to Moscow that “you are on the wrong path”.

Timmermans also said the number of Dutch victims on the flight had been revised up by one to 195. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.