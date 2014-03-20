CORRECTED-Ukraine won't fire first in any trade war with Russia -envoy

(Corrects first word of story to say Ukraine instead of Russia)

GENEVA, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not initiate a trade war with Russia and hopes to use the World Trade Organization to resolve any such disputes initiated by Russia, Ukraine’s ambassador in Geneva told a news conference on Thursday.

“We are very much interested in having normal trade relations with Russia,” Yurii Klymenko said, adding that he expected Russia to restrict trade in the wake of its annexation of Crimea. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by John Stonestreet)