Ukrainian president seeks truce to push peace plan
June 16, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian president seeks truce to push peace plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 16 (Reuters) - President Petro Poroshenko called on Monday for a truce in east Ukraine, where his government faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists, to provide time to seek agreement on a peace plan.

In a statement to security chiefs, Poroshenko said he had set government forces the task of regaining full control of Ukraine’s border with Russia this week. One this was done, he said, a temporary ceasefire should be observed and efforts made to agree on a peace plan. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

