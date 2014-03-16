FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine, Russia agree Crimea truce until March 21-Ukraine minister
March 16, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine, Russia agree Crimea truce until March 21-Ukraine minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 16 (Reuters) - The defence ministries of Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a truce in Crimea until March 21, Ukraine’s acting defence minister said on Sunday.

“An agreement has been reached with (Russia‘s) Black Sea Fleet and the Russian Defence Ministry on a truce in Crimea until March 21,” Ihor Tenyukh told journalists on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

“No measures will be taken against our military facilities in Crimea during that time. Our military sites are therefore proceeding with a replenishment of reserves.”

