Polish PM says EU discussions on Russia sanctions "stormy"

WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - European Union leaders’ decisions about sanctions on Russia at a meeting on Thursday may not go as far as some people would like, but they were still significant, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

“The discussions were stormy,” Tusk told a news conference in Brussels broadcast on Polish television. “Maybe not everybody will be satisfied, but we achieved more than could have been expected just a few hours ago.”

He also said that European leaders agreed to suspend preparations until further notice for a Group of Eight meeting in the Russian city of Sochi.