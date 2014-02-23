Ukraine's Tymoshenko says she does not want post of prime minister

KIEV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, freed from prison guard on Saturday after her arch-rival President Viktor Yanukovich fled Kiev, said on Sunday she did not want to be considered for the post of prime minister.

Earlier, her supporters in parliament said she was one of the three favourites to be named to head a government of national unity.

”It was a surprise for me when I heard that I was being proposed for the post of prime minister. Nobody agreed this with me or discussed it with me.

“I am grateful for the respect this shows, but I ask not to be considered for this post,” she said in comments on her website.

Her comments suggested that Tymoshenko - who was narrowly defeated by Yanukovich for the presidency in February 2010 and was later jailed in 2011 for abuse of office as prime minister - may be eying another run to be head of state.