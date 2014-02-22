Daughter signals Ukraine opposition leader Tymoshenko to go free

KIEV, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The daughter of jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko said she was going to meet her mother later on Saturday in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where she is being held, signalling she expected her imminent release.

Yevgenia Tymoshenko was speaking to reporters after Ukraine’s parliament voted to accelerate the release of her mother, who was jailed in 2011 for seven years for abuse of office linked to a gas deal. The former prime minister is a bitter rival of President Viktor Yanukovich.