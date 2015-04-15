FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's export-import bank not seeking coupon, principal cuts in debt talks - statement
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine's export-import bank not seeking coupon, principal cuts in debt talks - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s export-import bank Ukreximbank said on Wednesday it would not seek a coupon or principal reduction in debt talks if a vote to postpone the repayment of a five-year $750-million Eurobond passes on April 27.

The bank said it would “in all likelihood” default if bondholders vote against the proposal to extend the maturity on the bond by three months.

“The maturity extension is the only amendment to the payment terms that the bank proposes to seek, and so no reduction of principal of, or interest payable on, the Notes or the Loan is currently contemplated by the Bank,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.