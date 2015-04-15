UPDATE 1-Ukraine's export-import bank pushes to postpone bond repayment

(Adds Ukreximbank quote, context on Ukrainian debt talks)

KIEV, April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s export-import bank Ukreximbank said on Wednesday it would not seek a coupon or principal reduction in debt talks if a vote to postpone repayment of a five-year $750-million Eurobond passes on April 27.

The state-owned bank, whose bonds are to be restructured under a government debt operation to plug a $15 billion funding gap, said it would in all likelihood default if bondholders vote against the proposal to extend the maturity on the bond by three months.

“The maturity extension is the only amendment to the payment terms that the bank proposes to seek, and so no reduction of principal of, or interest payable on, the Notes or the Loan is currently contemplated by the Bank,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine’s officials have set themselves a June deadline to complete talks to restructure sovereign and state-guaranteed debt under a $40 billion funding programme backed by the International Monetary Fund.

The Finance Ministry has made clear it will seek to cut the face value of the sovereign debt, but earlier in April hinted the bonds of state-run Ukreximbank and Oschadbank could be treated more leniently.

On Tuesday, the bank said the vote had been postponed after bondholders failed to reach a quorum. The new vote will take place on April 27, the day the Eurobond matures.

If the vote fails, the outcome of subsequent negotiations with bondholders would be less desirable for all concerned, the bank said.