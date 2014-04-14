FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Well-equipped Russian troops amass near Ukraine border -Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia has amassed tens of thousands of well-equipped troops near the Ukrainian border in addition to the 25,000 troops it recently moved into Crimea, which Moscow seized last month, Britain’s U.N. ambassador said on Sunday.

“Satellite images show that there are between 35,000 and 40,000 Russian troops in the vicinity of the border with Ukraine equipped with combat aircraft, tanks, artillery and logistical support units,” Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said.

“This is in addition to the 25,000 Russia troops based illegally in Crimea,” Lyall Grant added in his speech during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Ukraine. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Eric Walsh)

