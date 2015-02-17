FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

UN Security Council calls on parties in Ukraine to stop fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council called on all parties in eastern Ukraine to stop fighting and abide by a European-brokered peace deal that aims to end months of conflict.

“The members of the Security Council regretted that, despite the announcement of a ceasefire on 15 February, violence has continued in recent days in some parts of eastern Ukraine,” it said in a British-drafted statement.

The 15-member Security Council expressed grave concern at continued fighting in and around the town of Debaltseve. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese)

