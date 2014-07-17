U.N. Security Council to meet Friday on Ukraine -diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Friday, diplomats said, after a Malaysian airliner was brought down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 295 people aboard.

Diplomats initially said the meeting would be held at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) Friday, but later said it could be arranged for Friday morning. U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman was expected to brief the council, diplomats said.