UN Security Council demands access to Ukraine plane crash site
July 21, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

UN Security Council demands access to Ukraine plane crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Monday condemned the downing of a Malaysian passenger plane in Ukraine with 298 people onboard and demanded that armed groups allow “safe, secure, full and unrestricted access” to the crash site.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution drafted by Australia, which lost 28 citizens in the crash, demanding those responsible “be held to account and that all states cooperate fully with efforts to establish accountability.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

