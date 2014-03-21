FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N.'s Ban calls for urgent Russia-Ukraine talks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.N.'s Ban calls for urgent Russia-Ukraine talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 21 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Ukraine and Russia on Friday to meet for talks to prevent the crisis between them becoming “uncontrollable” and spreading beyond the region.

“What is important at this time is for Ukraine and Russian authorities to sit down together and engage in direct and constructive dialogue,” Ban said in the Ukrainian capital Kiev after meeting acting President Oleksander Turchinov.

Ban said the longer peaceful dialogue was delayed, “the greater risk there will be of uncontrollable situations beyond these two countries and beyond the region.” Turchinov said Ukraine would never accept Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that is at the heart of the crisis. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.