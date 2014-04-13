FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on Ukraine
April 13, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

UN Security Council to hold emergency session on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will meet for an emergency session to discuss the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine at 8 p.m. New York time on Sunday (0 GMT Monday).

“The Council will meet at 8 at Russia’s request,” a council diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Another diplomat said negotiations were under way on Ukraine’s participation.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said earlier it would put an urgent discussion of the situation in Ukraine on the Security Council agenda, calling Kiev’s plans to mobilise the army to put down a rebellion by pro-Russian militants in eastern Ukraine “criminal”. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice in Moscow; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

