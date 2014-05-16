UN monitors warn on human rights in E.Ukraine and Crimea

GENEVA, May 16 (Reuters) - United Nations monitors in Ukraine have found an alarming deterioration in the human rights situation in the east of the country and serious problems emerging in Crimea, U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Friday.

“Those with influence on the armed groups responsible for much of the violence in eastern Ukraine (must) do their utmost to rein in these men who seem bent on tearing the country apart,” Pillay said in a statement accompanying the 37-page monitoring report. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Robert Evans)