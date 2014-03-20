Russian may be preparing further Ukraine incursion - Ukraine envoy

GENEVA, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia may be preparing a further military incursion to Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yurii Klymenko, told U.N. diplomats at a briefing on the human rights situation in Ukraine on Thursday.

“There are indications that Russia is on its way to unleash a full blown military intervention in Ukraine’s east and south,” Klymenko said.

His statement was widely supported by other ambassadors, but challenged by a Russian diplomat, who read a prepared statement justifying Russia’s actions so far. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)