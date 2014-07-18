FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia warns against pressure on investigation into downed plane
July 18, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Russia warns against pressure on investigation into downed plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. ambassador warned the U.N. Security Council on Friday against any attempts to pressure an investigation into the downing of a Malaysian airliner with 298 people on board over Ukraine.

“There is a need for impartial, open investigation of what happened. Pressure should not be brought on this investigation, trying to prejudge its outcome with broad statements and insinuations that are unjustified in such a difficult situation,” Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Mirjam Donath; Editing by James Dalgleish)

