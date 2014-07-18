US to UN: Cannot rule out Russian help in Ukraine missile firing

UNITED NATIONS, July 18 (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it could not rule out Russian help to separatists in Ukraine in firing an SA-11 surface-to-air missile that likely downed a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine with 298 people on board.

“Because of the technical complexity of the SA-11 it is unlikely that the separatists could effectively operate the system without assistance from knowledgeable personnel, thus we cannot rule out technical assistance from Russian personnel in operating the system,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told the U.N. Security Council. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)