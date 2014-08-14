FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Uniqa committed to Russia, Ukraine-CEO
August 14, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Uniqa committed to Russia, Ukraine-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa remains committed to doing business in Russia and Ukraine, Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter told the WirtschaftsBlatt paper in an interview printed on Thursday.

“We came to stay in each of the markets where we are at present,” he said of its markets in central and eastern Europe.

“We will not enter any new countries, but also not withdraw from anywhere,” he said, adding now was not the time to start changing strategy despite the political tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

Russia and Ukraine were growth drivers in the first quarter, with business up 15 percent in euro terms, he noted. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Matt Driskill)

