Obama says has not made a decision on lethal weapons for Ukraine
February 9, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says has not made a decision on lethal weapons for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday his administration is looking at all options in handling the crisis in Ukraine, but he has not yet decided whether the United States will provide arms.

“The possibility of lethal defensive weapons is one of those options that is being examined, but I have not made a decision about that yet,” he said, speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.

Separately, Merkel said that while there have been setbacks on reaching a diplomatic solution with Russia over Ukraine, such efforts will continue. She does not see a military solution to the crisis, she added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)

