U.S. Senate, House pass bills with Ukraine aid, sanctions

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives easily passed bills on Thursday to provide aid to Ukraine, back a $1 billion loan guarantee for the Kiev government and impose sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The Senate passed its legislation by voice vote. The House voted for its legislation by 399-19.

The two chambers will have to agree on how to handle minor differences between the two pieces of legislation before a final bill can be sent for President Barack Obama to sign into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)