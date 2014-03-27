FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate, House pass bills with Ukraine aid, sanctions
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate, House pass bills with Ukraine aid, sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives easily passed bills on Thursday to provide aid to Ukraine, back a $1 billion loan guarantee for the Kiev government and impose sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The Senate passed its legislation by voice vote. The House voted for its legislation by 399-19.

The two chambers will have to agree on how to handle minor differences between the two pieces of legislation before a final bill can be sent for President Barack Obama to sign into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.