April 1, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House backs Ukraine aid, sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to provide aid to Ukraine, back a $1 billion loan guarantee for the Kiev government and impose sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The 378-34 vote was in support of a package already approved by the U.S. Senate, meaning it will be sent to the White House for President Barack Obama to sign into law.

Backers of the legislation said he was expected to sign it. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)

