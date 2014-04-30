FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican U.S. lawmakers seek tougher sanctions on Russia
April 30, 2014

Republican U.S. lawmakers seek tougher sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Nineteen Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday proposing broader and tougher measures to punish Russia over the Ukraine crisis, including sanctions on major banks and energy companies, as well as $100 million in military aid for Kiev.

The package would also require President Barack Obama to increase substantially U.S. and NATO support for the armed forces of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia and accelerate implementation of missile defense in Europe. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
