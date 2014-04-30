Republican U.S. lawmakers seek tougher sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Nineteen Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday proposing broader and tougher measures to punish Russia over the Ukraine crisis, including sanctions on major banks and energy companies, as well as $100 million in military aid for Kiev.

The package would also require President Barack Obama to increase substantially U.S. and NATO support for the armed forces of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia and accelerate implementation of missile defense in Europe. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)