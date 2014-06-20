Obama, Hollande call on Russia to de-escalate Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande agreed that Russia could face further actions by the West if it fails to de-escalate tensions on the border with Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

Speaking by phone, the leaders urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to call on separatist militants to stand down and to stop sending military equipment to Ukraine.

“Without any progress in this direction, new measures would be taken against Russia,” the French presidency said. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Natalie Huet; Editing by Bill Trott)