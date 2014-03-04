FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
March 4, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

White House pledges financial, technical support for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The White House pledged on Tuesday to help ensure Ukraine had “sufficient financing” to restore stability and economic growth and said it was providing advice on getting back stolen assets and adjusting to trade pressures related to energy.

In a statement, the White House said the United States would provide assistance to train election observers in Ukraine. It said a U.S. team would go there this week to help authorities identify and reclaim stolen assets.

The United States would also provide “technical advice” to the Ukrainian government on the country’s World Trade Organization rights with respect to Russia, particularly regarding energy.

“At the same time the United States is ready to provide assistance and financing to help Ukrainian businesses find new export markets and adjust to trade pressures and to enhance energy efficiency, helping to reduce dependence on imported gas,” it said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
