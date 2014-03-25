U.S. House panel passes Ukraine bill without IMF reforms

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee passed on Tuesday a Ukraine aid bill that does not include International Monetary Fund reforms sought by the Obama administration and backed by Senate Democrats.

The committee passed the bill by voice vote, sending it for a vote in the full House.

The bill backs a $1 billion loan guarantee for Ukraine, includes sanctions on Ukrainians and Russians over Moscow’s incursion into Ukraine and provides aid to Ukraine. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)