FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S House plans Ukraine bill without IMF reforms -congressional sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 21, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

U.S House plans Ukraine bill without IMF reforms -congressional sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will introduce a bill on Friday providing aid to Ukraine, but it will not include reforms of the International Monetary Fund requested by the Obama administration, congressional aides said on Thursday.

The bill includes many of the provisions included in a bill passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but has key differences, including the absence of the IMF reforms, a congressional aide said. He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the pending legislation publicly.

The move means that the measure, if passed by the full Senate and House, would have to go to a conference committee that would reconcile the two versions before legislation could be passed and sent for President Barack Obama to sign into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.