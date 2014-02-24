U.S. support for Ukraine could complement IMF program - US spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States is considering a range of options to support Ukraine, in coordination with partners, that could complement an IMF-backed economic program, a State Department official said on Monday, suggesting a loan package for Kiev that could include bilateral funds.

“Our efforts here are to work with our partners around the world to provide support for Ukraine as it takes the reforms it needs to get back to economic stability,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing. “These efforts and this support can certainly complement an IMF program but these are all part of the discussions underway.”