U.S. official says Ukraine's debts unsustainable, urges restructuring
August 5, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. official says Ukraine's debts unsustainable, urges restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday raised pressure on Ukraine’s creditors to strike a deal to restructure the government’s debts, with a top U.S. official saying Ukraine’s debt burden is “unsustainable”.

“We urge these creditors to move swiftly in the coming weeks to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian authorities,” Nathan Sheets, the Treasury’s top official for international affairs, said in an op ed commentary published on broadcaster CNBC’s website. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)

