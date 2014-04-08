FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may be laying ground for military action in E. Ukraine -US
April 8, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russia may be laying ground for military action in E. Ukraine -US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry squarely blamed Russian agents on Tuesday for separatist unrest in eastern Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to lay the groundwork for military action like in Crimea.

“It is clear that Russian special forces and agents have been the catalyst behind the chaos of the last 24 hours,” Kerry told lawmakers, adding this “could potentially be a contrived pretext for military intervention just as we saw in Crimea.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

