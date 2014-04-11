FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions seven Crimean separatists, gas company
April 11, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sanctions seven Crimean separatists, gas company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on seven Crimean separatists and a Crimea-based gas company, Chernomorneftegaz, in connection with Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The step, announced in a statement, is the third round of U.S. sanctions in connection with the Ukraine crisis and aims to take a hard line ahead of talks among senior U.S., Russian, Ukrainian and EU officials in Geneva on Wednesday. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
