U.S. sanctions seven Crimean separatists, gas company

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on seven Crimean separatists and a Crimea-based gas company, Chernomorneftegaz, in connection with Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The step, announced in a statement, is the third round of U.S. sanctions in connection with the Ukraine crisis and aims to take a hard line ahead of talks among senior U.S., Russian, Ukrainian and EU officials in Geneva on Wednesday. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)