Kerry: window closing for Russia to change course in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry suggested on Thursday that the United States is drawing closer to imposing more sanctions on Russia by saying time was running out for Moscow to change its course in Ukraine.

“The window to change course is closing,” he told reporters. “(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and Russia face a choice. If Russia chooses the path of de-escalation ... all of us will welcome it. But if Russia does not, the world will make sure that the costs for Russia will only grow.” (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)