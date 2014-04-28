FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US imposes sanctions against 7 Russians, 17 companies linked to Putin
April 28, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

US imposes sanctions against 7 Russians, 17 companies linked to Putin

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against seven Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in its latest action to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.

The White House said the seven Russians, including two from Putin’s inner circle, are now subject to a freeze on any assets they hold in the United States and a ban on U.S. travel.

In addition, the United States will deny export license applications for any high-technology items that could contribute to Russian military capabilities. The Commerce and State Departments will revoke any existing export licenses that meet these conditions, the White House said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Susan Heavey

