FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lew, Lagarde agree on need for aid to Ukraine - U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Lew, Lagarde agree on need for aid to Ukraine - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde agree that Ukraine would need both bilateral and multilateral support for any reforms, a U.S. Treasury official said.

“Secretary Lew and Managing Director Lagarde agreed that Ukraine needs both multilateral and bilateral support for a reform program and that if a fully established government in Ukraine makes a request, then the IMF would provide the best foundation for economic advice and financing,” the official said.

Lew spoke with Lagarde on his return from a Group of 20 ministerial meeting in Sydney.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.